Tulsa attorney calling for justice for Black Creeks

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney is working to get the descendants of Black Creeks the same benefits as the rest of the tribe. He’s presenting his case in court Thursday morning.

“We’re fighting for our citizenship rights,” said Rhonda Grayson. “We’re entitled to it.”

Grayson’s great-grandmother was an original enrollee of the Muscogee Creek Nation.

“Oftentimes you hear the story of the trail of tears, but you don’t hear the story of the people of African descent who are oftentimes omitted from history,” she said.

Grayson says she’s one of the descendants of Black Creeks, known as Creek Freedman, who were removed from the rolls in 1979 and haven’t been entitled to benefits for decades.

“They fought during the time of war side by side with the native American people only to be disenfranchised from the nation of their birth,” Grayson said.

Her attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, is presenting his case in court Thursday. He hosted a solidarity gathering Wednesday for dozens of supporters. Attorney Solomon-Simmons pointed to the Treaty of 1866 Article 2 as some of the best evidence in this case. He says the law is clear.

“Creeks of African descent are entitled to citizenship and all their benefits,” Solomon-Simmons said.

Solomon-Simmons said in 1979 the Creek Nation passed a new constitution that omitted the Creek Freedman.

“Healthcare, educational benefits, housing, cash stipends, everything that any other Creek citizen is entitled to, we should be entitled to because we are Creek,” he said. “We should not be treated as second-class or third-class individuals.”

Solomon-Simmons says there’s precedent with other tribes like the Seminoles and the Cherokees. He wants the judge to restore what he calls their rightful place.

"Right now, we’re just focused on getting our citizenship,” he said. “We just want what was ours and taken, stolen in 1979, given back to us.”

Solomon-Simmons will present his case in court Thursday morning. He’s hoping the judge will make a decision quickly.

We did reach out the Muscogee Creek Nation. We are still waiting for their response.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --