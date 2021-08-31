Watch
Tulsa area ministry looking for donations for Hurricane Ida victims

Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 14:11:10-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area ministry is looking for your help for victims of hurricane Ida. They are preparing to ship much-needed supplies to Louisiana in the recovery effort. Starting Tuesday, the group is collecting items at Anthem Church in Broken Arrow.

The group collecting the items is Praying Pelicans Missions, a non-profit organization that connects churches through missions work and to help those impacted by natural disasters. Anthem Church has agreed to let them store the goods at their church before it's shipped off.

Adam and Carissa Hildebrandt are leading the drive. They say they have been in contact with aid providers in southern Louisiana who say there are certain items that are critically needed right.

Requested items:

  • Bottled water
  • Tarps
  • Chainsaws
  • Generators
  • Gas Canisters
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Rapid COVID tests
  • Clorox wipes
  • Non-perishable food
  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • Formula
  • Walmart gift cards
  • Home Depot gift cards
  • Lowe’s gift cards

They’re asking people to drop off the items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about how you can donate you can visit the Praying Pelicans Missions or by CLICKING HERE.

