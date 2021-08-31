Tulsa area ministry looking for donations for Hurricane Ida victims

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area ministry is looking for your help for victims of hurricane Ida. They are preparing to ship much-needed supplies to Louisiana in the recovery effort. Starting Tuesday, the group is collecting items at Anthem Church in Broken Arrow.

The group collecting the items is Praying Pelicans Missions, a non-profit organization that connects churches through missions work and to help those impacted by natural disasters. Anthem Church has agreed to let them store the goods at their church before it's shipped off.

Adam and Carissa Hildebrandt are leading the drive. They say they have been in contact with aid providers in southern Louisiana who say there are certain items that are critically needed right.

Requested items:

Bottled water

Tarps

Chainsaws

Generators

Gas Canisters

Hand sanitizer

Rapid COVID tests

Clorox wipes

Non-perishable food

Diapers

Wipes

Formula

Walmart gift cards

Home Depot gift cards

Lowe’s gift cards

They’re asking people to drop off the items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about how you can donate you can visit the Praying Pelicans Missions or by CLICKING HERE.

