Tulsa area gymnastics coach accused of molestation

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa area gymnastics coach faces accusations of sex crimes against children.

According to an affidavit, the Tulsa Police Department began investigating Jean-Luc Cairon in February.

After a teenage family member came forward, claiming Cairon had been touching her inappropriately, starting when she was 10 years old.

The affidavit said in March, a second person came forward, and she said her gymnastics coach had touched her inappropriately on several occasions, including at the gym. Tulsa police said he used his role as a coach to groom the young girl.

"Some were in the home. Some of them were just that they did trust him. That's how he got close to 'em," said Danny Bean, public information officer with the Tulsa police. "One of them wants to show them his medals or kind of his accolades that he's got. Things that they trust their coach to be around and get that close to him."

The affidavit said another athlete came forward and said while she wasn't a victim, she knew of a third person who claimed she'd been raped. After interviewing that athlete, the district attorney filed three charges of lewd molestation against Cairon.

Cairon is in custody in the Tulsa County Jail. His bond is $75,000.

Police said he coached at Kraft Academy of gymnastics in Tulsa and South County Gymnastics in Jenks, Okla.

Kraft Academy is no longer in business. However, South County Gymnastics released a statement, saying they're "shocked to learn of the charges facing a former employee." The gym said, "our athlete's safety is our utmost priority," and "we have multiple measures in place to ensure a safe training environment."

