Tulsa apartment fire displaces residents

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at the Wedgewood Court Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria late Monday night.

TFD was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, crews worked to contain the fire in one area after it had spread from a bottom unit.

Crews had the fire contained and put out by 12:15 a.m. The fire had spread through at least four units and caused significant damage.

At least one resident was pulled from the fire and is being treated for minor smoke inhalation. No serious injuries have been reported.

In total, six units will have to move out and are being helped by the Red Cross while being displaced.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --