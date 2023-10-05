Tulsa Animal Welfare to begin closing 1 day every month for cleaning, training

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Animal Welfare will be closed the second Wednesday of every month beginning Oct. 11 for deep cleaning and team training.

The city's animal shelter made the announcement on Oct. 5, saying the initiative will help provide a safe and healthy environment for the animals, team members, and the community.

Tulsa Animal Welfare Desperate for Help

“We are committed to providing the best possible care for the animals in our shelter,” said manager Sherri Carrier. “This monthly closure will allow us to do a deep cleaning of the facility and conduct team training, which will ultimately benefit the animals in our care, our staff, and the community. We appreciate the support and understanding of the community as we take this step to improve our services.”

The cleaning will focus on disinfecting all shelter areas, including animal kennels, offices, and common areas.

During this time, shelter staff will learn more about animal care, handling, and welfare.

TAW closed at the end of September after finding a case of canine distemper in the shelter. It reopened a few days later after proper cleaning protocols were followed and the dog was treated.

