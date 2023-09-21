Tulsa Animal Welfare launches new initiative for unadopted dogs

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is launching a new campaign to shed light on long-term stays.

The campaign highlights multiple long-term stay animals at the shelter with statistics in hopes of getting those animals adopted.

They are also giving information about the animals and ways the community can help.

“This initiative really shows our desire to stay transparent with our community while showcasing the amazing dogs we have here at Tulsa Animal Welfare,” said Sherri Carrier, Animal Shelter Manager. “We’re really asking for the community’s help as we work to adopt out some of the long-term stays so we can save lives and create happy and loving homes for these wonderful animals.”

Tulsa Animal Welfare is currently waiving all adoption fees. For more information about adopting or fostering an animal, click here.

Adopting includes the adoption, spay and neutering services, vaccinations and a one year pet license with the city.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

