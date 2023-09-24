Tulsa Animal Welfare closes temporarily to assess health concerns

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is closing its doors temporarily to address one positive case of canine distemper virus and another suspected case.

They are cleaning the facility and evaluating other dogs for symptoms. They have not determined whether they will be open on Sunday.

Canine distemper virus does have a vaccine, but it is not immediately effective. As long as the virus is in circulation, their dogs will be at risk.

Tulsa Animal Welfare will continue to update the situation as it progresses, for more information about when they will reopen, click here.

