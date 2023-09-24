Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Animal Welfare closes temporarily to assess health concerns

Tulsa Animal Welfare
2 News Oklahoma
City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
Tulsa Animal Welfare
Posted at 7:59 PM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 21:00:03-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is closing its doors temporarily to address one positive case of canine distemper virus and another suspected case.

They are cleaning the facility and evaluating other dogs for symptoms. They have not determined whether they will be open on Sunday.

Canine distemper virus does have a vaccine, but it is not immediately effective. As long as the virus is in circulation, their dogs will be at risk.

Tulsa Animal Welfare will continue to update the situation as it progresses, for more information about when they will reopen, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7