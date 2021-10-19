Tulsa Animal Welfare shifts seasonal hours, lowers October adoption fees

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare announced its new seasonal hours on Tuesday, along with a lower price for pet adoptions.

Starting Tuesday, the shelter will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. until resuming evening adoption hours next spring.

The shelter is offering adoptions for $10 through the end of October as they sit at capacity.

Each Tulsa Animal Welfare pet is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, dewormed, and given a permanent tag, flea and tick prevention and heartworm prevention.

