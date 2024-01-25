Tulsa Animal Welfare launches new way to view potential pets

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is announcing the launch of a new online platform for viewing adoptable animals.

The new platform makes it easier for animal lovers to view animals from the comfort of their own homes.

It also features animals picked up in the past three days and are on stray hold, allowing lost animals to be reunited with their owners.

Sherri Carrier, Tulsa Animal Welfare's shelter manager is excited about the prospect of reuniting animals with their homes.

“We understand the importance of finding lost pets and reuniting them with their owners,” Carrier said. “Our new online platform makes it easier for pet owners to view animals that are on stray hold and increase the chances of reuniting them with their families.”

You can view adoptable dogs at the shelter, it's open for walk-ins every day, Monday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To view adoptable pets at Tulsa Animal Welfare, click here.

To view animals in stray hold that may be lost, click here.

