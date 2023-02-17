Watch Now
Tulsa American Legion Post 1 asks for help restocking food pantry

Posted at 1:41 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 14:41:18-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s American Legion Post 1 is asking for help restocking its food pantry.

Tulsans who need some help can visit the post on East 8th Street and pick up some bags of non-perishable food. The post will also help get you connected with services to help in a larger way.

While the post is a veterans service organization and mainly focuses on them, they will not turn anyone away.

"Actually, most of our veterans that come in are not homeless,” Joe Meyer, post commander, said. “They come in because, you know, expenses were high. Or somebody has been sick and haven't been able to earn or work… That's what'll happen. They'll call and need help and we tell them to come on down take them in there. Show them what we have to offer and usually they leave with two three bags or a basket. And if a couple days later they're hungry again they come right back."

Some of the most needed items include peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, canned chicken and spam. Meyer said to visit the post during its hours to drop items off.

Learn more about American Legion Post 1 here.

