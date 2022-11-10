Tulsa American Legion collecting clothes for those in need

TULSA, Okla. — American Legion Post 1 in Tulsa is working to ensure everyone in Green Country has the help they need.

One way is by hosting a free clothing distribution event every second Wednesday of the month. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can stop by the Post, near 8th and Peoria, for new or lightly used clothing.

There are no I.D. or income requirements. Post leadership only asks resellers not to attend to give those who need the clothes the opportunity to get them.

"If you need or want clothes, just come on and get them," Joe Meyer, Post 1 commander, said. "The only thing we ask is that, you know, we don't get resellers, somebody who is going to take the clothes and sell them, because that's not what we're doing."

Meyer said the American Legion does more than you might think.

"My goal as commander here is to change the focus a little bit into being more. We want to provide a need for the community," Meyer said. "And you know, clothing is one way to do it."

Visit their official website to learn more about American Legion Post 1.

The next distribution event will be Dec. 14.

