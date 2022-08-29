TASM's Artemis I watch party plans change after NASA scrubs launch

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Air and Space Museum originally planned to host a watch party to see the historic launch of NASA's Artemis I Monday morning, but the rocket is grounded for the next few days.

NASA officials say they were troubleshooting a hydrogen leak when there was also a problem discovered in the rocket's third engine. This led to scrubbing today's launch altogether minutes before the flight window officially opened.

Artemis I is the first of several missions, which NASA hopes will prepare humanity to go further in space than previously thought. The Artemis I rocket is 15 percent more powerful than the rockets that last sent Americans to the moon 50 years ago.

Today was supposed to be the first step of a 42-day uncrewed test flight with dummies inside to test radiation exposure in space.

The next possible launch date for Artemis I is Friday.

