Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating plane crash in Keystone Lake

Posted at 8:17 PM, Aug 27, 2022
TULSA, Okla — Earlier Saturday morning a small plane with a pilot and passenger on board crashed into Keystone Lake.

Both the pilot and passenger made it to a boat, they were both talking and responsive.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and they have not provided information on the severity of their injuries.

The plane is still currently in the water.

The OHP Dive Team will start the recovery process Sunday morning.

