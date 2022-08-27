Residents in limbo after Tulsa apartment building is condemned

TULSA, Okla. — Several Tulsa families are looking for a place to go after their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Avenue was condemned.

Residents said their landlord didn't give them any warning.

“Relief now, it’s just a sigh of relief now," Brittany Thompson, one of the impacted residents said. Thompson said she is grateful Friday that she and her son have a roof over their heads.

“I like this house a lot, it’s bigger than the apartment of course," she said.

They spent Friday moving into a new home after the city condemned their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Ave.

“It was fast. It was nerve-wracking, it was stressful, but it was fast,” Thompson said.

Shandi Campbell with Tulsa Housing Solutions said, since February, the landlord has received several notices from the city, asking him to address code violations. They warned him that failure to bring the building up to code would result in condemnation.

“As we stand here today that just hasn’t been done and so all the tenants have to move out for safety,” Campbell said.

Thompson said their landlord reassured them the building would not be condemned. She said he even put out more rental signs. However, Friday, windows were boarded up and tenants were forced out.

Campbell said Thompson is lucky to have found a home, but the other families are still searching.

“The unfortunate thing for the community is that our occupancy rate is sitting anywhere between 94-97 percent and there’s just not a lot of options out there," Campbell said.

