TULLAHASSEE: One of Oklahoma's oldest black towns reopens community center

TULLAHASSEE, Okla. — The John Ford Community Center reopened in Tullahassee with a grand ceremony.

After 20 years, people in one of Oklahoma's oldest black towns walked into the gym where they went to school. The John Ford Community Center reopened in Tullahassee with a grand ceremony.

John Ford Community Center reponed after two decades. Roz Williams says he went to elementary school there.

She said it was a blast from the past when she walked in.

"I can just remember the cheering of the crowd and everyone getting involved," said Williams.

Tullahassee leaders said the reopening shows promise for one of Oklahoma's oldest black towns. Williams said the new floors from the renovations could be just as bright as the town's future.

"I think it's possible for there to be a resurgence here. We can start with the community center, but I think it may draw more people back," said Williams.

Town leaders said the space will be used for basketball tournaments and community events. They've been working since last year to raise money for renovations. Williams said the building's name, John Ford, brings back memories.

"Doctor Ford, who was actually superintendent and principal when I attended here, just brought back a lot of memories of love."

Even though Williams lives in Muskogee, she said she'll be back for events.

"Oh, absolutely, because this is the foundation of the community right now," said Williams.

To learn more about Tullahassee, click here.

