TU fans celebrate Myrtle Beach Bowl Championship

TULSA, Okla. — “I think it’s fantastic, we’re just very excited for them and just glad that they turned it around and made it to this place and got the victory,” TU parent and fan, Ashley Boomer, said.

Monday, the team beat Old Dominion by 13 points.

“I’m excited, we’ve been close all season. We should have won plenty of other games but showed up on this game and we pulled it off with a win like we should have,” TU fan, Nick Switzer said.

Those who didn't travel to South Carolina attended one of the two watch parties in Tulsa. TU president, Brad Carson, even closed campus early to let students and staff have time off to watch the game.

Elgin Park Brewery was packed with hundreds of TU fans Monday afternoon. Alumni, staff, faculty, and parents all showed up decked out in blue and gold. Fans told 2 News they enjoyed the food, drinks, and of course, watching their team win.

“We’re so proud of them, our coaches, our student athletes. They worked so hard to get to this point and we’re really grateful for our alumni who support the university and our athletics programs," Leslie Blanchet, TU director of alumni engagement said.

Many said this was a wonderful way to kick off the holidays.

