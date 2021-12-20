Watch
Tulsa salvages season, defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Mic Smith/AP
Tulsa's Davis Brin (7) throws the ball over the Old Dominion defense in the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 19:04:03-05

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Tulsa Golden Hurricane salvaged its season Monday, defeating Old Dominion 30-17 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

TU started the season 1-4 then ripped off four-straight wins including Monday's bowl game to finish the season 7-6.

Union High School alum Shamari Brooks ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, eclipsing 1,000 yards for the season and moving into second place on the Golden Hurricane's all-time rushing list behind D'Angelo Brewer.

Receiver Josh Johnson caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

The 7-6 campaign is Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery's second-straight winning season.

Tulsa starts the 2022 season at Wyoming on Sept. 3.

