TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs

Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 19, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.

TU President Brad Carson made the announcement Monday in a tweet, thanking people for support and advice.

The programs went away in 2019 while the university cut and consolidated, saying only 6% of their students were in the dozens of programs they were making changes to.

