TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
TU President Brad Carson made the announcement Monday in a tweet, thanking people for support and advice.
Very happy today to announce that @utulsa is reinstating 5 important degree programs:
BA in philosophy (and religion)
BM in music
PhD in chemistry
PhD in physics
Masters in Indian Law
Thanks to all for the support and advice!
— Brad Carson (@bradrcarson) September 19, 2022
The programs went away in 2019 while the university cut and consolidated, saying only 6% of their students were in the dozens of programs they were making changes to.
