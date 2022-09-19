TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.

TU President Brad Carson made the announcement Monday in a tweet, thanking people for support and advice.

Very happy today to announce that @utulsa is reinstating 5 important degree programs: BA in philosophy (and religion)

BM in music

PhD in chemistry

PhD in physics

Masters in Indian Law Thanks to all for the support and advice! — Brad Carson (@bradrcarson) September 19, 2022

The programs went away in 2019 while the university cut and consolidated, saying only 6% of their students were in the dozens of programs they were making changes to.

