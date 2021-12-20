TU alumni chapter holds two watch parties for Monday's bowl game

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s Golden Hurricanes is facing off with the Old Dominion University's Monarchs Monday afternoon for the Myrtle Beach Bowl game. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon local time.

Tulsa’s alumni chapter is hosting two major watch parties. One of them will be held at Elgin Park Brewery at 325 East Reconciliation Way. The other watch party is happening at Society Burger at 101st Street and Mingo in south Tulsa.

Fans are encouraged to wear blue and gold in support of the Hurricanes. Both teams have a 6-and-6 record going into Monday’s game

But the Monarchs will likely have more support in the stands due to the university’s proximity to Myrtle Beach. The distance from ODU to Myrtle Beach is only 300 miles, whereas it’s likely a plane ride away for Tulsans.

But the Golden Hurricanes have experience under their belt. This is their 3rd bowl game in the last five years. For Old Dominion, this is only their second bowl game.

