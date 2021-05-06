TTCU surprises teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

TULSA, Okla. — TTCU Federal Credit Union and its staff delivered 150 boxes of break room treats to schools across the Tulsa metro area for Teacher Appreciation Week.
This year, Teacher Appreciation Week has been designated the week of May 3 by the National PTA.
“We appreciate all the effort teachers across Oklahoma put into educating our children,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons. “It’s been a difficult year, with COVID-19 causing school districts to rotate between in-person, virtual, and hybrid schooling. The Teacher Appreciation week gifts were just a small token of thanks.”
TTCU Federal Credit Union is a strong supporter of education since its establishing in 1934. Through its School Pride program, TTCU has donated over $1 million to Oklahoma schools. TTCU also hosts Project School Supplies, a school supplies drive for children in need, every year.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with eighteen branches across Green Country.
