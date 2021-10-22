Troy Aikman announces music festival in his Oklahoma hometown

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announced Friday the inaugural "Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta" music festival, coming next year.

Aikman made the announcement when he surprised high school students at his alma mater, Henryetta High School, at a pep rally on Friday.

Blake Shelton and Pat Green are headlining the music festival on June 11, 2022. All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Henryetta school district and the local community.

Aikman quarterbacked Henryetta High School from 1981 to 1983 before going on to play at Oklahoma in college.

After breaking his ankle in his sophomore season, Aikman transferred to UCLA where he piled up enough awards to be worthy of the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Aikman played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys, finishing with a 94-71 record, three Super Bowl wins, six Pro Bowl selections and a career that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

After retiring, Aikman became a color commentator for Fox's NFL broadcasts, teaming with Joe Buck in 2002 as the network's lead commentating team.

Henryetta football team is scheduled to play against Haskell this week.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --