TRICK OR TREAT: Sand Springs family shows off annual Halloween display

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As neighborhoods prepare for trick-or-treating, one family in Sand Springs is gearing up for its annual Halloween display.

For over a decade, the Nance family has completely transformed their front yard into a Halloween spectacle.

Lori Nance says she wants everyone to enjoy the holiday and just have fun trick-or-treating.

She wants to make sure everyone goes home with a Halloween treat.

“I think it’s important for the community, I love it for the neighborhood," she said. "We don’t get a ton of houses around here that get involved, but we do get some, just because people who move in the neighborhood will get a little couple bags of candy and they realize they need a lot more than that.”

Norma Jackson is Lori's mother and is glad to always pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.

"I've enjoyed it for 15 years," she said.

Jackson said each trick-or-treater gets a hot chocolate packet and a full-size candy bar.

"We do the hot chocolate for a count, we do 500 packages," she said. "We have sacks of little candy bars if we run out of hot chocolate."

Nance said about 500 trick-or-treaters come to their house each year, but they are prepared if they get more.

"On Halloween night, this is quite a busy place around here," she said."

She said the house will add a "Skeleton band" this year to add a new attraction to its display.

After Halloween ends, the Nance family keeps chugging along to complete their Christmas spectacle.

While they say it's a busy time, they want to spread joy to their community.

