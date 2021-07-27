Trailer released for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' set in small-town Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The latest "Ghostbusters" film is taking fans to small-town Oklahoma for the next generation of the iconic franchise.

A trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" released Tuesday follows the story of the Spengler family whose roots go back to the original film's character Egon Spengler played by Harold Ramis.

The Spenglers move to their late grandfather's old home where they start learning about his Ghostbusting history and run into some ghouls of their own.

"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard and "The Handmaid’s Tale" standout Mckenna Grace play the Spengler grandchildren, with Carrie Coon starring as their mother.

Other stars include Paul Rudd and original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is slated for a Nov. 11 release.

