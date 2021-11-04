Traffic light malfunction causes confusion and near crashes in downtown

TULSA, Okla. — A traffic light malfunction at a busy downtown intersection this morning nearly led to a few crashes. City crews repaired the lights around 10:30 a.m. this morning.
It happened at the intersection at 6th and Cincinnati in downtown Tulsa. The lights at the intersection showed both red and green lights at the same time. The confusion leads to several crashes and near-crashes throughout the morning.
When the city learned of the malfunction, they sent a crew to put up a four-way stop until they could fix it. Crews tell 2 News the problem was likely due to old wiring. The lights are now working correctly and drivers can travel through there safely now.
If you experience a similar issue on the road, you are asked to call the city’s public works department at (918) 596-2100.
