TPS special education families seek answers as school closures bring uncertainty

TULSA, Okla. — TPS special education families seek answers as school closures bring uncertaintyFamilies who receive special education services from Tulsa Public Schools are looking for answers about what the district’s consolidation plan will mean for their children.

For Kendra Rogers-Llanes, the uncertainty is personal.

Her six-year-old daughter attends Hoover Elementary and is part of the STARS program, which provides support for students with autism and related learning needs.

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“She’s ready to go to school every day. She loves it,” Rogers-Llanes said.

But Hoover is one of 17 schools on the district’s closing list for next year.

Rogers-Llanes said Hoover is already her daughter’s fourth school as the family has searched for the right support. Now that her daughter is thriving, the possibility of another change is bringing new anxiety.

“I want her to be able to stay with the teacher she has now,” Rogers-Llanes said. “Because she can be in the program until fifth grade.”

Those concerns were front and center as families gathered at Wilson Teaching and Learning for Tulsa Public Schools’ Transition Fair. The event serves as a one-stop shop connecting families who receive special education services from the district with resources and support.

Khalilah Jones, TPS director of special education family engagement and support, started the event four years ago after noticing a gap in getting resources to families.

“The first year it was very small, we served about 50-60 families,” Jones said. “Last year, we had over 200 families represented at this event.”

This year, the district’s consolidation plan has created another concern for some families: what happens to their child’s special education services when their school closes?

Jones said her team knew families would have questions and began reaching out before the vote. Letters were sent to families encouraging them to call with concerns, whether big or small.

“I feel like transparency is key, and giving them a platform just to voice their concerns,” Jones said. “I want to elevate their voice, and make sure they get the most accurate information possible.”

TPS spokesperson Kyle Boone said students will continue receiving the services required under their individual education plans, or IEPs, amid the district’s changes. Boone said TPS plans to personally call all 682 effected families receiving special education services to provide more information about what comes next.

For families like Rogers-Llanes’, another concern is whether students will be able to retain the teachers and educators they have developed relationships with. The district says it is committed to retaining qualified and certified teachers to provide continuity for students.

For Rogers-Llanes, that continuity matters. After moving her daughter through four schools and finally finding a program where she is thriving, she hopes the district’s changes won’t mean starting over again.

Special education families can contact Jones at 918-746-6179 or email her at joneskh@tulsaschools.org.

Families looking for additional guidance if their child's school is on the list can visit the district's planning site.