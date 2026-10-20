Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education votes to approve closure plan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted 5 to 1 to move forward with their closure plans for 17 schools, in an effort to save money.

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The District released the proposal to shut down the school at the end of September and held several listening sessions to hear concerns from local families.

According to the board, the 17 schools that are being shut down have less than 400 students enrolled and less than 65% of the buildings in use.

The elementary schools named are:

Anderson Elementary

Bell Elementary

Dolores Huerta Elementary

Greenwood Leadership Academy

Hoover Elementary

Kerr Elementary

Key Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Mitchell Elementary

Peary Elementary

Robertson Elementary

Sequoyah Elementary

Springdale Elementary

Unity Learning Academy

The secondary sites named are:

Central Middle School

Thoreau Demonstration Academy

Tulsa MET MS/HS

The vote would be effective starting next month.

2News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen was in the room when the vote happened and will have more on this story as it develops.

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