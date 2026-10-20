Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education votes to approve closure plan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted 5 to 1 to move forward with their closure plans for 17 schools, in an effort to save money.
Watch: Parents, teachers, skeptical with TPS leader's plan to close schools
The District released the proposal to shut down the school at the end of September and held several listening sessions to hear concerns from local families.
According to the board, the 17 schools that are being shut down have less than 400 students enrolled and less than 65% of the buildings in use.
The elementary schools named are:
- Anderson Elementary
- Bell Elementary
- Dolores Huerta Elementary
- Greenwood Leadership Academy
- Hoover Elementary
- Kerr Elementary
- Key Elementary
- Marshall Elementary
- Mitchell Elementary
- Peary Elementary
- Robertson Elementary
- Sequoyah Elementary
- Springdale Elementary
- Unity Learning Academy
The secondary sites named are:
- Central Middle School
- Thoreau Demonstration Academy
- Tulsa MET MS/HS
The vote would be effective starting next month.
2News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen was in the room when the vote happened and will have more on this story as it develops.
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