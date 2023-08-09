TPS parents defending the district

TULSA, Okla. — The new school year is approaching fast, though Tulsa families have more to be concerned about than just school supplies and bus times.

The state board of education will vote later this month on whether to remove the school district's accreditation status.

We met with two mothers who say they believe TPS is providing their children with a good education – despite State Superintendent Ryan Walters saying the district needs new leadership and is falling behind compared to the rest of the schools in Oklahoma.

State Superintendent Walters says the district is not setting the students up for success. But Tulsa public schools parent Shana Zimmerman says the drop in TPS’s reading proficiency percentages isn’t just the district’s problem.

Reading proficiency levels have dropped across the state.

“Think about the pandemic, the defunding of the library system,” says Zimmerman. “There are lots of different reasons, poverty. If your parents are having to work three jobs, they can’t come home and read with you at night.”

Robin Rhoads is a parent of a special needs child who goes to TPS, too. Rhoads also says she is happy with the district.

“As a nonverbal child, attending TPS within the last year she is actually reading,” says Rhoads. “We never thought she would read.”

Another issue Superintendent Walters addressed is the number of TPS schools on the “F” list.

But Zimmerman says again, that’s not just a TPS problem

According to Oklahoma’s report card – in the 20-21 to 20-22 school year… the state received a “C” in academic achievement and postsecondary opportunities, and a “D” in chronic absenteeism and graduation.

Rhoads says she worries if TPS loses accreditation, and her daughter must change schools, it would impact her in the worst way.

“She can’t ride buses; we don’t have a vehicle that is reliable enough. There’s no private school that will take her.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

