Tulsa teachers union outlines what could happen if TPS loses its accreditation

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says all options are on the table for Tulsa Public Schools, including removing its accreditation status, after he stated the district lacks seriousness and has multiple department failures.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will vote on whether or not to remove the district's accreditation status on Aug. 24.

Shawna Mott-Wright, president of the Tulsa Classroom Teacher's Association, has repeatedly said she believes in doing what's right for the students. She told 2 News on Tuesday that she believes Supt. Walters is not looking out for the students' best interests.

"This is obviously targeted toward us for a whole host of reasons," Mott-Wright said.

As president of the TCTA, a mom, and teacher, Mott-Wright is more angry than ever.

"Acting like he cares about our children is disgusting because he's using our children as pawns," she told 2 News.

But for Ashley Daly - a parent to a TPS second grader - she's outright scared.

"I heard that the Attorney General's Office said that he could legally take over our accreditation," Daly said.

They're all referring to Supt. Walters - threatening to remove TPS' accreditation status - or do something else.



He attributed it to financial mismanagement, spending more money on administration than the classroom, declining reading scores and failing schools.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Walters Tuesday morning.

"We're going over every single option," Walters said. "We're looking at how this would improve education ... how would this improve reading."

Mott-Wright says she predicts the state school board will favor discontinuing TPS' accreditation status if Walters recommends it. She thinks it would take a long time and would come with litigation.

"I know that we will still be doing what we do as teachers, teaching. Educating. Helping our kids the best we can, day in and day out. We will still have our contract," she said.

According to 2020 Oklahoma Statute Title 70, students will relocate to the nearest accredited district if TPS loses its accreditation. In this case, it would be Union Public Schools.

"Are all of the surrounding districts ready to take on our kids if they have to? I don't think they could handle that," Mott-Wright said.

It's not where Daly predicted her mind would be at a week and a half before school starts.

"I want my daughter to have leaders that speak kindly, cooperatively and that care," Daly said. "I feel afraid of what's going to happen."

State school board members will vote on the matter at their board meeting on Aug. 24, a week after TPS's first day of school.

