TPD: Tulsa man shot in Taco Bell parking lot overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital overnight after getting shot while eating his food in a Taco Bell parking lot.

Tulsa police say the victim was sitting his car while eating at the Taco Bell near 8000 East Admiral Place when someone came up to his window to talk. Then the suspect fired at least once into the car before the victim drove away.

The victim drove to a home in north Tulsa to meet up with someone. They called TPD around 12:45 a.m. The victim was later transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers are currently investigating the situation.

