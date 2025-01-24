TPD: Traffic stop leads to shots fired, police pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop near West 51st Street and Waco and fired shots at police Thursday afternoon.

Police said they returned fire, and the suspect ran into the woods and then got in his truck and left the scene.

Police are questioning a female passenger who was with the suspect.

No officers were hit, and they are still searching for the suspect.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

