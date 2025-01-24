Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Traffic stop leads to shots fired, police pursuit

5100 S Waco Police Pursuit.jpeg
KJRH
5100 S Waco Police Pursuit.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop near West 51st Street and Waco and fired shots at police Thursday afternoon.

Police said they returned fire, and the suspect ran into the woods and then got in his truck and left the scene.

Police are questioning a female passenger who was with the suspect.

No officers were hit, and they are still searching for the suspect.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US