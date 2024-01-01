TPD shares 'End of Year Message' with 2023 statistics

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is sharing its 2023 performance statistics in an end-of-year message by Chief Wendall Franklin.

Franklin said this year Tulsa's murder rate was the lowest it's been in four years. The City saw a total of 48 murders, with only two currently unsolved. According to Franklin, the murder solve rate was 95%.

Since 2021, Franklin said auto thefts continue to go down reaching a 50% decrease this year.

2 News previously reported on TPD's new Real Time Information Center. The center provided real-time information to officers en route to the crime scenes using social media, flock cameras and tracking tools.

TPD graduated three new academy classes adding more officers to the force. The growth in the department coincides with the City of Tulsa purchasing the former State Farm headquarters. The new building is slated to house Tulsa fire and police departments and other emergency management units.

Watch Chief Wendall Franklin's message here:

