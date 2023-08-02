Real Time Information Center opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have a new tool to fight crime.

The City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Police Department held a ribbon cutting for the opening of the new Real Time Information Center at City Hall.

2 News previously reported the project was approved despite pushback from some city residents who said it could be a tool for abuse.

City officials said the project had potential to stop crime in real time using surveillance cameras, emergency calls, social media and other information-finding methods. The new center operates as an analysis hub to provide real-time information to officers on their way to scenes. Other cities implemented this tool after a Bureau of Justice Assistance releasing a report.

The center is equipped with advanced technology to pinpoint identities and critical information that helps with preventing and stopping crime. It is designed to help the police department offer:



Enhanced Public Safety: by monitoring and analyzing data from various sources, including surveillance cameras, emergency calls, social media, and other sensors. Improved Emergency Response: Facilitating seamless coordination and information sharing among different city departments, including TPD, TFD, transportation authorities, and more. B Community Engagement and Transparency: Strengthening the relationship between TPD and the community.

The program also partnered with Flock Safety cameras to provide a license plate reader transparency portal for public access found here. Officials hope this transparent approach will foster trust, improve communication, and promote community involvement in public safety initiatives.

“Men and women in the Tulsa Police Department diligently worked to position our department for future law enforcement challenges,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said. “The Real Time Information Center is the hub of future innovations for law enforcement designed to keep officers and our community safe.”

The center is located at City Hall.

“The Real Time Information Center is already helping our officers more quickly and accurately respond to incidents as they happen,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This is a major leap forward that empowers our law enforcement agencies and City departments to collaborate seamlessly and respond swiftly to emerging challenges.”

