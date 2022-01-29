TPD offers Women in Policing course

TULSA, Okla — Women interested in becoming police officers had the chance Saturday morning and afternoon to learn about what it takes to join the force.

The Tulsa Police Department wants more women to consider policing, on Saturday they held a class to show the potential applicants what to expect.

Saturday's class had over a dozen in attendance, all of varying ages.

The participants went through defense tactics training, which includes learning kicks and strikes.

They also use video simulations to show different scenarios and interactions that police regularly deal with when they respond to a call.

The women had the opportunity to go through the physical ability test and check out the inside of a police helicopter & tactical vehicle.

To finish out the course, a panel of police officers talked to the group about their job and answered any questions they had.

Khara Rogers is a Recruiting Officer for the Tulsa Police Department, she told 2 News, “we want to introduce women in to the police world and show them that they are able to do this and you know it’s just going to grow. It is a profession that women are excelling in and they do very well in".

While the attendees weren't obligated to join the academy after taking the course, officers hope that by offering this class it provides the insight and encouragement to continue on to the academy and eventually a job with TPD.

If you were unable to make Saturday's course and would like to learn more about what it takes to become a Tulsa Police Officer, they hope to offer another course again in May of 2022.

