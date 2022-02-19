TPD and TCSO participate in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla — Saturday morning members of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office participated in the 2022 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The teams braved cold temperatures and water to help raise money.

The Tulsa FOP raised over $2,500 and the TCSO raised $3,500.

TCSO also won first place in this year’s “Pac Man” themed costume contest.

Check out all of the 2022 Polar Plunge photos here!

