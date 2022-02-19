Watch
TPD and TCSO participate in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Oklahoma

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Polar Plunge 2022
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 15:14:57-05

TULSA, Okla — Saturday morning members of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office participated in the 2022 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The teams braved cold temperatures and water to help raise money.

The Tulsa FOP raised over $2,500 and the TCSO raised $3,500.

TCSO also won first place in this year’s “Pac Man” themed costume contest.

