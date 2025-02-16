TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near 71st and Sheridan Saturday evening. Police said around 6:30 pm Saturday, a 911 caller reported his son was shot.

TPD said they found several shell casings in front of houses in the neighborhood. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in surgery.

TPD: 1 person shot, police searching for suspect in south Tulsa shooting

Police said bystanders saw the possible suspects leave the area in a vehicle and on foot.

Police searched the area and were unable to locate a suspect.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

