Toni's Flowers & Gifts staying positive after overnight fire

TULSA, Okla. — A local flower shop owner isn't letting a fire get in the way of fulfilling Valentine's Day orders.

Toni Garner, owner of Toni's Flowers and Gifts received a call a little after 1 a.m. on Feb. 11 about a fire that started in the back of the shop.

The fire started at the electrical panel behind the store.

Despite having no electricity, no phone and no internet, Toni and her employees are still working on flowers and preparing for Valentine's Day in the dark.

"We have great coworkers here at Toni's Flowers," Garner said. "They all showed this morning and we ate a little breakfast and then we got started and we're doing great so, we're just trying to be positive because we want to have a positive holiday and serve our community with pretty flowers."

Garner has been serving Tulsans Valentine's Day flowers for 41 years and won't be letting this emergency get in the way.

She said cool air is actually good for the flowers.

