Three students removed from Muskogee school after report of gun on campus

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Three students were removed from Muskogee 8th & 9th Grade Academy's campus on Tuesday after a report about a gun on campus.

Muskogee Public Schools campus police and administration investigated after getting a tip about the gun.

“The safety and well-being of all students and staff at Muskogee Public Schools is one of our highest priorities," said Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.

"I am extremely disappointed in the behaviors of these students and will do everything within my authority to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. We continue to provide student supports including counseling, life coaches, and campus security to create a culture by which students can thrive and access supports to address their needs. We continue to be committed to making Muskogee Public Schools a district of choice for all students and families.”

The students involved won't be allowed on any district property as the investigation goes on and will receive appropriate discipline in addition to charges being filed, according to the district.

