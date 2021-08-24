Three people dead after head-on crash on Highway 169

TULSA, Okla. — Three people are dead after a head-on collision in south Tulsa Monday night. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Highway 169 at the 91st St. off-ramp.

Tulsa police say a white car was driving southbound on 169 towards 91st street right with two people inside. Police say a silver BMW, driving in the wrong direction on the off-ramp, collided with the white car head-on.

TPD tells 2 News Oklahoma ten officers and three firetrucks responded to the scene. Police say the BMW was going about 70-miles per hour. The collision resulted in the white car bursting into flames.

EMSA pronounced all three people dead on the scene. Police are still working to identify the people inside those cars.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened. It took crews about 4 hours to clear the scene and open the roads.

