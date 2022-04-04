Three injured in South Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla — Three people were injured with burns when a house caught fire on South Harvard Avenue between 71st and 81st around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The Tulsa Fire Department said two of the victims were treated on scene and one was transported to a local hospital.

They are all expected to make a full recovery.

Fire officials said the blaze reached twenty to thirty feet in the air at its peak and could be seen from up to two blocks away.

Once crews arrived on scene the flames were under control in around fifteen minutes.

The District Chief, Bill Feeler, told 2 News, “it’s one of those deals you’re middle of the day, you’ve got victims possibly inside, you’ve got heavy fire, you’ve got exposure issues. So we got to make sure we have enough crew here. It’s always easier to send them home if we don’t need them versus call them later and have the fire get out of control.”

Feeler said the fire started on the back corner of the home.

The house next door had some exterior siding melt but no frame or interior damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

