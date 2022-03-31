Maryland family calls Tulsa Airbnb home for a month

TULSA, Okla. — A Maryland family is calling Tulsa “home” for the next month after being chosen to be part of an Airbnb program and picked Tulsa as a place they wanted to live.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to the family about why they decided to live here. The mother and daughter — originally from Maryland — are living in an Airbnb in Tulsa as part of the company’s “Live Anywhere" program.

"We started in September in Portland, Maine. Then we went down to Newport, Rhode Island, then we went to Savannah, Georgia, and we landed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and now we are here in Tulsa," says Lindsey Miller-Voss.

The Millers have to spend at least one month at each destination. They get to pick anywhere in the U.S. to travel and stay in an Airbnb for free. Anna Miller and her mom Lindsey say they chose to live in Tulsa this month, because of the city’s deep history, and rich culture.

“When we started looking for things to do while we were here for a few days in Tulsa, the list just kept growing and growing. Especially for you, being a history fan learning all of that history, and being able to connect with the Native lands here. The list kept growing to the point where we were like I think we need to spend a month in Tulsa," she said.

The family plans to stay in Tulsa through April. They say they are excited to learn more about Tulsa’s history, visit museums and try out local restaurants and coffee shops. Anna says she is also excited to share her experiences and inspire others in wheelchairs to travel and explore.

“Whenever someone hears someone with disabilities is traveling they say, that’s amazing I can’t do that, or how is that possible. And those are two things i want to break. I want to shift the perspective on what people think about traveling with a disability," says Anna.

