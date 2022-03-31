Watch
Early April Fools': IKEA not coming to Broken Arrow

IKEA
Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ikea logo is shown on the side of the warehouse-sized store during the grand opening of New York City's first Ikea on Wednesday, June 18, 2008 in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. The Swedish-based retailer, which sells easy-assembly furniture and housewares, has 34 other stores in the United States. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
IKEA
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 14:31:25-04

Nobody is safe from April Fools' Day — even if the jokes come a day too soon.

The "Broken Arrow Fried Chicken District" shared a Facebook post on Thursday announcing the popular furniture store IKEA planned on building a location on the southwest corner of Albany and Elm.

The post had more than 1,500 shares and 700 comments after about an hour, full of residents excited for what would be Oklahoma's first IKEA location.

Not so fast, my friends.

Less than an hour later, the City of Broken Arrow responded with a Facebook post of its own, reminding people that April Fools' Day is around the corner.

Still have the IKEA itch? Here's a list of locations if you're willing to make the journey.

