Early April Fools': IKEA not coming to Broken Arrow

Nobody is safe from April Fools' Day — even if the jokes come a day too soon.

The "Broken Arrow Fried Chicken District" shared a Facebook post on Thursday announcing the popular furniture store IKEA planned on building a location on the southwest corner of Albany and Elm.

The post had more than 1,500 shares and 700 comments after about an hour, full of residents excited for what would be Oklahoma's first IKEA location.

Not so fast, my friends.

Less than an hour later, the City of Broken Arrow responded with a Facebook post of its own, reminding people that April Fools' Day is around the corner.

Still have the IKEA itch? Here's a list of locations if you're willing to make the journey.

