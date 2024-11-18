Thieves steal medals from Tahlequah Guiness World Record holder

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Brian Jackson of Tahlequah is a twelve-time record holder from Guinness World Records.

He has blown up the most balloons in one minute, blew up three hot water bottles in one minute, eight seconds, and even lifted a 4,300-pound car by inflating a bag underneath it (to name a few).

Jackson has the book mentions, certificates and stories to prove his wins—but no longer the medals. That’s because thieves broke into his truck and stole his backpack. A laptop and his medals were inside of it.

He is a motivational speaker and travels the country.

“[The medals] open doors for me to speak at schools, churches, camps, conferences,” he explained.

The loss is about more than his livelihood or years of training — and more than showing off his incomparable and indescribable strength.

“Doesn’t mean a lot to a lot of people, but I worked very hard,” he said. Some have even called his records silly, but to Jackson, the wins are important. In his younger days, Jackson struggled with drugs and alcohol. He uses the medals to talk to kids at schools about accomplishments.

“It’s what you’re willing to do, what you’re willing to train for, what you’re willing to do for your goals and dreams,” he said. “When we take pictures and I say [to the kids], ‘put these on,’ they say, ‘I get to wear these?’ That is priceless to me.”

If the medals can help deter future generations from the kind of life that robbed Jackson of his most valuable possession, the medals are priceless to the community, too.

Jackson says ordering new medals from Guinness is not as easy as it may seem. He said they are specifically made for each event and each one is rare.

Call the Tahlequah Police Department if you know where the medals may be found.

