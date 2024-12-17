'There is hope': GRAND Mental Health sharing resources to help with seasonal depression

TULSA, Okla. — During the holiday season, many can feel joy, but seasonal depression can affect many.

According to the American Psychological Association, 3 in 5 Americans say their mental health is negatively impacted during the holiday.

In Oklahoma, almost 160,000 adults do not receive mental health assistance, according to the Alliance of Mental Illness. One mental health resource wants to remind everyone there is help during the holidays.

Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD can occur between the months of August and January, but Kim Hill-Crowell with GRAND Mental Health said that SAD could continue through the spring.

Symptoms of SAD include:

- Low mood

- Loss of interest in activities

- Changes in sleep patterns and appetite

Another sign Hill-Crowell said could be a person who is introverted now wants to be an extrovert and go out more. She said this could be a sign of ignoring the problem.

“I think that’s the thing, is not avoiding it, to talk about it. A lot of people don’t want to talk about those things, there seems to be a stigma around, so to have those conversations, to talk about the things that are bothering you and not to isolate, to connect,” Hill-Crowell said.

The causes of SAD? Hill-Crowell said there could be many reasons, but she says the most common is financial stress and grieving over family members.

And it’s not only seasonal depression that affects many, but also recovering addicts. Hill said there are many relapses around this time of year.

Hill also said the number of new patients of both addicts and mental health crises increases around this time of year.

“A lot of times during the holiday season, because you’re triggered, it might trigger you to relapse. So, a lot of times people are scared, hey I’ve been through treatment already, I don’t want to go back or there is shame coming back into treatment, and that’s OK. Whether it’s your first time in treatment or it’s your 100th time in treatment, you’re not alone. There are people here to support you and care for you who want to help you through it,” Hill-Crowell said.

Grand Mental Health offers a 24/7 crisis team that is mobile. They can come to you, or you can walk into one of the five urgent recovery centers.

“Again, you don’t have to do this alone. There is hope, and there is healing, so reach out for help,” Hill-Crowell said.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, you can call 9-8-8 or GRAND Mental Health for more resources and their crisis line.

