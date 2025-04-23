Watch Now
Theme for 2025 Cry Baby Hill announced

Cry Baby Hill
TULSA, Okla. — The theme for the Cry Baby Hill portion of Tulsa Tough is always much anticipated, and 2025's is in — The Righteous BabyStones.

The theme is a play on the TV show The Righteous Gemstones, which first aired in 2019.

Tulsa Tough is a three-day cycling festival in downtown Tulsa.

It has become an annual tradition for racers and spectators. However, the event that draws the rowdiest crowd is the Sunday Cry Baby Hill crowd.

This year's Cry Baby Hill party and race will be on June 8.

Previous themes include:

  • 2024: Beauty Pageant
  • 2023: Drag Show
  • 2022: Beach Party
  • 2021: Tiger King

For more about the history of Cry Baby Hill:

The Birth of Cry Baby Hill

