'Their futures are so bright': San Miguel Middle School providing resources

TULSA, Okla — San Miguel Middle School lies in the heart of Kendall-Whittier.

It first started in the basement of a church but moved into its present building in 2012.

President of the school, Juan Miret, says he needs to wear sunglasses when he sees his students.

"Their futures are so bright!"

He does his best to ensure that students are provided with the things they need to succeed in school and in life.

That's why the school just partnered with Intrinsic Foundation to provide students with after-school snacks to ensure they don't go home hungry.

Director of Graduation Support and Enrichment Jonathan Martinez said Mr. Miret started the connection.

He said many children in Oklahoma suffer from childhood hunger, but San Miguel wants to combat this.

"With that in mind, we're trying to provide where we can help," he said.

"That period from 3:30 to 5:30 is a long time to go without food if their only meal was at noon- especially at middle school age as you're growing."

The school also announced a few new sports to its current list.

"We have many after-school activities that we can offer," said President Miret.

"Sports like volleyball, basketball, soccer."

But now, the school has added lacrosse and archery- sports that are typically associated with wealthier schools.

"We want to be able to expose students to things like this because it can lead to scholarships," said Miret.

"Besides sports, we have student council, entrepreneurial club, art, so many things that our kids are exploring."

For more information on San Miguel Middle School, you can visit the website here.

