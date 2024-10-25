'The stories of our people': Sand Springs starts drum group for Native students

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Public School District is shining a light on Native students.

This year, a new program is teaching them how to drum and sing. The Indian Education Director said the drum group connects students to their culture.

Each beat of the drum is like a heartbeat connecting the group to the culture they so proudly represent.

Jeremy GoodEagle is an Osage drum maker volunteering to teach young native men in the Sand Springs Public School District the art of drumming and singing.

“This drum has encouraged me to do my best, and it encourages me to work hard, and it encourages me to help others and want to be there for people,” said GoodEagle.

He’s hoping to pass on the lessons he’s learned to the students.

“I think it’s pretty cool that they’re adding a drumming program to the Indian Ed,” said 10th-grade student Zach. “I think it would be a pretty cool opportunity for other native Americans to be a part of.”

Zach, Jackson, and Cole plan to join the drum group.

“How they do things and how they’re all in sync and everything like that, and it’s pretty unique to me how they can just stay in time frame with each other,” said 10th-grade student Jackson.

They want to learn the art of the craft and be connected to their culture, which Indian Education Director Lauren Rowley says is the main goal.

“For the students, it would be a connection that they normally wouldn’t have because we’re providing it,” said Lauren Rowley. “We’re providing the drum and we’re providing an elder that’s letting his knowledge to all of our kids.”

She says these groups are in a lot of other Oklahoma schools, but she’s excited her students will now get this opportunity to learn and grow.

“We would like to preserve our culture and teach our youth what we still have left that way it can carry on to future generations,” said GoodEagle.

Their first practice is Oct. 30.

