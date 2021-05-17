The McKnight Center unveils 2021-2022 season lineup featuring Tim McGraw, Bernadette Peters

STILLWATER, Okla. — The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2021-2022 Season, which includes legendary Country musician, Tim McGraw, and Broadway icon, Bernadette Peters, as part of its impressive slate of performers.

The season will run from Sept. 2021 to May 2022 with McGraw's performance headlining a grand reopening weekend of performances in October. Peters' takes place on Valentine's Day 2022.

Other noteworthy performances include the Philadelphia Orchestra, STOMP, and Oklahoman operatic soprano, Sarah Coburn.

“The McKnight Center’s 2021-2022 Season lineup offers a rich diversity of programming including hit after hit for our upcoming season," said The McKnight Center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman.

The McKnight Center’s mission includes providing impactful learning opportunities for the community and students at Oklahoma State University.

“The McKnight Center is one of few theaters in the nation that was able to stay open during the pandemic because of the precautions we put into place to keep our guests safe. We are ready and thrilled to hit the ground running and welcome even more community members back this fall to experience exceptional performances in a safe, world-class environment,” continued Blakeman.

The McKnight Center family of subscribers is invited to renew their ticket packages beginning May 15, 2021. Ticket sales will open to the public in Aug. 2021.

Learn more about season subscriptions and event on-sale dates on the McKnight Center's website.

