THD: Visit immunization clinics early to avoid back-to-school rush

TULSA COUNTY — It's that time of year again. The Tulsa Health Department is reminding parents of children entering kindergarten or the 7th grade this year that now is the time to visit immunization clinics to avoid the back-to-school rush in August.

“The immunization clinics get very busy as the first day of school approaches,” said THD Division Chief of Preventive Health Services Priscilla Haynes. “We encourage families to immunize their children now while there is little to no wait time in the clinics. Immunizations are one of the best ways to protect the health of your child against vaccine-preventable diseases. The online scheduling portal makes it convenient for busy families to schedule their vaccine appointment with ease.”

To help families during this busy time, THD has an online portal to schedule a child’s immunization appointment. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling (918) 582-WELL. Walk-ins are not accepted this year.

THD provides immunizations that are in line with Oklahoma school requirements, as well as CDC recommendations and the childhood/adolescent immunization schedule. There are no new immunization requirements for the 2022-2023 school year.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now recommended for everyone 6 months and older, and can be administered at the same time as other vaccines.

Children have routine vaccinations due after they reach the age of four, which are required for students entering kindergarten. A Tdap vaccine is required for all students entering the 7th grade.

THD encourages anyone who is moving into a college residence this fall to consider taking charge of their health and get all their vaccinations, including meningitis vaccines.

Children transferring into Oklahoma schools from other states may need the hepatitis A vaccine. This vaccine is not required for all or nearby states. Parents are advised to bring their child’s most recent vaccination record.

All children age 17 and younger should have a parent or legal guardian with them at the time of vaccination. The legal guardian must bring paperwork showing their guardianship status.

Due to COVID-19 transmission being in a high level in Tulsa County, THD says masks are required for everyone age two and older on any of their campuses. As a precaution, they ask that families limit the number of people accompanying the child to one adult and social distance in the waiting areas, if possible.

Children through 18 years old are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccine for Children program if any of the following apply:

they have Medicaid

they are uninsured

Native American Indian or Native Alaskan

their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.

Back-to-school immunizations are offered at a low cost and no one is turned away due to an inability to pay. THD also accepts the following health insurance:

Medicaid

SoonerCare

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Community Care

Health Choice

Cigna

Medicare

It is recommended to check with the insurance company to verify coverage for requested vaccines.

Immunizations are available by appointment only at the following THD locations. Shot record requests can also be made online, in person at any of the clinic times and locations listed below, or by phone at 918-582-9355.

James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129th E. Ave.

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Central Regional Health Center |315 S. Utica

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

For more information about immunization clinics and state immunization requirements please visit THD's website or call 918-582-WELL (9355).

