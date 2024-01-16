TFD fights large fire at Tulsa apartment building

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is battling a large fire at a Tulsa apartment building near E Archer St. and N Harvard Ave.

Captain Runyan with TFD confirmed crews are using defensive operations to put out a fire in the attic of the building.

He said there doesn't appear to be any injuries or deaths at this time but crews will investigate after the fire is put out.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

