Texas-based company to host job fair in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Texas-based oilfield equipment company is now calling Claremore home. Nearly 100 jobs will be coming to Claremore and the surrounding areas as a result.

Lufkin Industries recently announced the Green Country city as its new Oklahoma headquarters.

"A pro-business atmosphere, access to top-tier talent, and strong support from the city and county made Claremore the clear choice to house Lufkin Industries," says Lufkin Vice President Mike Paschal about the decision.

They're holding the first job fair on Thursday to get the community involved. The job fair will last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Technology Center, Claremore Campus.

A spokesperson with the city says Claremore is the perfect place for this addition.

Meggie Froman-Knight, executive director of the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority says "Claremore has a rich history in the oil and gas sector."

"Claremore is proudly home to a booming manufacturing sector," says Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan.

They said the city is excited to see Lufkin continue its legacy here in Rogers County.

The first step in making that happen is by hiring the best of the best.

CNC machinists, CNC operators, assembly operators, machining technicians and manufacturing engineers are just a few of the positions needing to be filled. Employees will also go through a rigorous safety training.

However, if you're not able to come to the job fair, representatives from Lufkin will be accepting applications and holding interviews on-site Friday.

To find out more information about the job positions, you can head to Lufkin Industries' website.

